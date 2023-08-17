GateToken (GT) Hits Market Cap of $380.27 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. GateToken has a market cap of $380.27 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for $3.96 or 0.00014340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GateToken has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,043,730 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,044,020.02479257 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.04164247 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,119,456.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

