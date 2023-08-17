Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Major Shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha Sells 17,250,000 Shares

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 17,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $199,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,910.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gates Industrial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $11.51 on Thursday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTES. Citigroup decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Institutional Trading of Gates Industrial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 787.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 207.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

