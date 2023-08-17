Gary B. Smith Sells 4,166 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $174,638.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,941 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,566.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ciena Stock Performance

Ciena stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.97. 1,547,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,342. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

