Gary B. Smith Sells 4,166 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $174,638.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,941 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,566.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ciena Stock Performance
Ciena stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.97. 1,547,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,342. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ciena
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ciena
Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ciena
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.