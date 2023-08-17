G999 Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,576.44 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $3,576.44 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00039566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00028499 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012812 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000122 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

According to CryptoCompare, "G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network."

