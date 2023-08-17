FY2023 EPS Estimates for ImmunoGen, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ImmunoGen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.76). The consensus estimate for ImmunoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.15 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 96.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at $62,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 80,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $1,369,558.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,868. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $16,942,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,332,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 80,326 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $1,369,558.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,353,068 shares of company stock worth $22,414,102 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

