Future (LON:FUTR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,016.50

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,016.50 ($12.89) and traded as low as GBX 771.81 ($9.79). Future shares last traded at GBX 783 ($9.93), with a volume of 226,838 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Future from GBX 2,621 ($33.25) to GBX 1,654 ($20.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Future from GBX 1,845 ($23.40) to GBX 1,900 ($24.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Future to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 668 ($8.47) to GBX 757 ($9.60) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Future to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 668 ($8.47) to GBX 757 ($9.60) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,366.33 ($17.33).

The stock has a market capitalization of £915.51 million, a PE ratio of 789.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 745.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,014.91.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

