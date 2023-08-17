Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Short Interest Up 5.6% in July

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 7,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FULT. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of FULT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 654,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $18.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,569,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,715,000 after purchasing an additional 410,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,945,000 after purchasing an additional 731,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5,720.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,664,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,976,000 after buying an additional 7,532,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

