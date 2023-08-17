Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Shares Bought by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,187,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764,055 shares during the period. Full Truck Alliance comprises about 3.9% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Full Truck Alliance worth $39,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YMM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YMM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,608. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.21.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $247.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

