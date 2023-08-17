FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Update

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FRP Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,486. FRP has a 12 month low of $52.45 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The company has a market capitalization of $529.15 million, a PE ratio of 121.09 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average is $57.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at FRP

In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $175,636.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,517.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FRP news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $70,076.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,635.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $175,636.23. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,517.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $254,413 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FRP by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FRP by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FRP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,333,000 after buying an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FRP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,616,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FRP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FRP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

