Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Frontline in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE:FRO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.78. 2,518,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,408. Frontline has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.24.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.16). Frontline had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.18%. The firm had revenue of $352.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontline will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Frontline by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 78,255 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Frontline by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 20,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Frontline by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 293,141 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Frontline by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

