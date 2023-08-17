Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,035 shares during the quarter. Freshpet comprises approximately 1.2% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Freshpet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Freshpet by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Freshpet from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Freshpet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NASDAQ FRPT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.02. The stock had a trading volume of 106,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,227. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average is $65.82. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

