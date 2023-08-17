Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Shares Down 2.1%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. 10,639 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 9,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Franklin Wireless Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 million, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 0.15.

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 4.77%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Wireless

About Franklin Wireless

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Franklin Wireless by 17.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Franklin Wireless by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Franklin Wireless by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Franklin Wireless in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Franklin Wireless by 117.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, consumer home gateway customer-premises equipment (CPE), and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

Featured Articles

