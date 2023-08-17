Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Shares Down 2.1%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. 10,639 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 9,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
Franklin Wireless Trading Down 2.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 million, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 0.15.
Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 4.77%.
About Franklin Wireless
Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, consumer home gateway customer-premises equipment (CPE), and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.
