Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 27,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Franklin Financial Services stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $29.90. 863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34. Franklin Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 12.55%.

Franklin Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Franklin Financial Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Franklin Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 38.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Franklin Financial Services by 36.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Franklin Financial Services by 25.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter worth $239,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the first quarter worth $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

