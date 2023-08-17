Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Seasons Education (Cayman) alerts:

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Up 1.1 %

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. Four Seasons Education has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.