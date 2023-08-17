Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

Fortive has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,499. Fortive has a 1-year low of $57.43 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fortive by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

