Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Down 15.4% in July

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 155,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Forrester Research Trading Down 0.2 %

FORR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.10. 37,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,153. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $45.51. The company has a market cap of $600.23 million, a P/E ratio of 119.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Insider Activity at Forrester Research

In related news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $90,549.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,796.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Forrester Research news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,446.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Darrah sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $90,549.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,796.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,252 shares of company stock worth $167,943 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Forrester Research

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 109.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 104.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 582.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FORR. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Forrester Research

Forrester Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.