Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Down 15.4% in July

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 155,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Forrester Research Trading Down 0.2 %
FORR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.10. 37,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,153. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $45.51. The company has a market cap of $600.23 million, a P/E ratio of 119.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46.
Insider Activity at Forrester Research
In related news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $90,549.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,796.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Forrester Research news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,446.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Darrah sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $90,549.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,796.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,252 shares of company stock worth $167,943 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Forrester Research
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FORR. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Forrester Research
Forrester Research Company Profile
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Forrester Research
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.