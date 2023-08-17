Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Short Interest Update

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 357,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 244,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Formula One Group

Formula One Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $60.55 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $60.55 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.34.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $8,570,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,010,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,405,909.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,413 shares of company stock valued at $17,484,993. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 204.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 658.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.