Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN) Short Interest Up 5.6% in July

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRBN. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,842,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Forbion European Acquisition by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 556,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Forbion European Acquisition by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 460,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,667,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Forbion European Acquisition alerts:

Forbion European Acquisition Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.89. 147,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,069. Forbion European Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59.

Forbion European Acquisition Company Profile

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forbion European Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forbion European Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.