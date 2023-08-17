Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Foot Locker has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Foot Locker has a payout ratio of 54.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Foot Locker to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

Foot Locker stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.64. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

