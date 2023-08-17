FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FLEX LNG from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FLEX LNG stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 120,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,590. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.23. FLEX LNG has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $38.24.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $92.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.30 million. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 18.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that FLEX LNG will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEX LNG

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at about $418,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 5.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 20.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.