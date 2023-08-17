Flaharty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,571. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.14. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $115.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

