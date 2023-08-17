Flaharty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 4.0% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $22,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.72. 566,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,946. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $157.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.87. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

