First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of FGB stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 31,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,729. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 628,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 264,448 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 160,902 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 601.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 108,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

