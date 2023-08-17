First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of FGB stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 31,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,729. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
