First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Down 10.2% in July

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $260.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.13. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.97.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%.
The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
