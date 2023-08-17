First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Down 10.2% in July

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $260.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.13. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.97.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNY. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 249,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 87,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 21,783 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.