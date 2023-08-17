First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) PT Raised to $36.00 at Piper Sandler

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of FMBH stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $28.35. 23,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $582.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $61.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.77 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,100,000 after purchasing an additional 102,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 605,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 488,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 22,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,937,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. 36.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

