First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet cut First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FHB traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 839,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $276.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 530.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

