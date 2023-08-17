First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FBIZ. Raymond James upped their price target on First Business Financial Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson cut their price target on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $266.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.76. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $39.88.

In related news, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.55 per share, with a total value of $183,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,768.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

