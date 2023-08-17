First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

First Bancorp of Indiana Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FBPI remained flat at $16.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. First Bancorp of Indiana has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $19.55.

First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposits such as certificates of deposit, checking, health savings, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts; loans include retail loan advisors, consumer, mortgage, and home equity loans; and current rates.

