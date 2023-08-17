First Ascent Asset Management LLC Sells 329 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $105.38. 1,191,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,598. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.68.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

