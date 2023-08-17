First Ascent Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,895. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.47. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

