First Ascent Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,854 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,487,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,818,000 after acquiring an additional 553,427 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,782,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,463,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,434,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,364,000 after purchasing an additional 839,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,308,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 313,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.20. 38,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,586. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.46. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $57.31. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

