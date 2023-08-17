FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Director James N. Giordano Purchases 3,000 Shares

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) Director James N. Giordano purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $30,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FinWise Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

FINW stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 255,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. FinWise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 933,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 41,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

