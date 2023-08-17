Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

FITBP stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,044. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

