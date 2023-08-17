Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Decreased by HST Ventures LLC

HST Ventures LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,486 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 0.7% of HST Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. HST Ventures LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,771. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $101.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -5.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.