FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet cut FG Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FGF
FG Financial Group Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at FG Financial Group
In other FG Financial Group news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,097.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,639,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,433,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 61.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FG Financial Group
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGF. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FG Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FG Financial Group by 155.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 25,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of FG Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $117,000. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FG Financial Group Company Profile
FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FG Financial Group
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.