FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut FG Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of FGF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.31. 2,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,151. The company has a market cap of $13.49 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. FG Financial Group has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18.

In other FG Financial Group news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,097.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,639,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,433,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGF. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FG Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FG Financial Group by 155.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 25,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of FG Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $117,000. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

