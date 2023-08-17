Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Stuart M. Grant Purchases 45,000 Shares

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,239,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,008,396.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:EYEN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.83. 780,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,988. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $69.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. Eyenovia, Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eyenovia during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

