Exos TFP Holdings LLC Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 104.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 122,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $2,868,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,534 shares of company stock worth $2,635,175 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.25. 155,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.97.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.