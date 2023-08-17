Exos TFP Holdings LLC Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in OCA Acquisition were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCAX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OCA Acquisition by 119.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 361,178 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OCA Acquisition by 144.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 434,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 257,073 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OCA Acquisition by 42.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 421,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 126,309 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,271,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OCA Acquisition by 27.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 70,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Get OCA Acquisition alerts:

OCA Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OCAX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.64. 157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41.

About OCA Acquisition

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OCA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.