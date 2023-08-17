Exos TFP Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 103.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.8 %

DGX traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.33. The company had a trading volume of 54,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,146. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.82. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.