Exos TFP Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 108.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,044,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,370,000 after purchasing an additional 491,704 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,995,000 after purchasing an additional 71,855 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.56. 54,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,344. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $128.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.13.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

