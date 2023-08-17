Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires 5,343 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 103.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $685,000,237. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,222,651 shares of company stock worth $19,300,198 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $59.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $63.64. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.69.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.56%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

