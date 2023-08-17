Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,943,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Exelon worth $165,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 767.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 798.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Exelon stock opened at $39.81 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $46.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

