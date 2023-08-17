Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Insider Rui Avelar Sells 2,211 Shares

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) insider Rui Avelar sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $22,706.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,274.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Evolus stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $11.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Evolus by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Evolus by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Evolus from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Evolus from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Evolus from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

