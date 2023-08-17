Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,528,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222,274 shares during the period. Eversource Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $119,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ES. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.73.

NYSE ES traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $64.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,340. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.46. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $64.19 and a 52 week high of $94.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

