Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.20

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Essentra’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at GBX 149.75 ($1.90) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 190.15. Essentra has a 1 year low of GBX 146.40 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 256 ($3.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £438.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,504.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.81) target price on shares of Essentra in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

