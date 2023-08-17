ERC20 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,124.62 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $15.00 million and $1,124.62 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01010974 USD and is down -40.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $286.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

