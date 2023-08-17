Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $12.66 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.17.

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.27. The company had a trading volume of 99,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,865. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.62.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,113 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

