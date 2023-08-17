EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,247,000 after acquiring an additional 52,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,132,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,716,000 after acquiring an additional 41,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

EPR stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 132,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,873. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $42.14. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

EPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

