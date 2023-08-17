EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Short Interest Update

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 7,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,642. EOG Resources has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.79.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,594. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.