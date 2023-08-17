Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.0527 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $3.56 million and $86,595.07 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded down 36% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00039780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00027275 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013061 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 67,643,818 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.